A teacher in Lagos has been accused of brutalizing a student for ringing the bell, during school hours.
The SS2 student of Zumratul Islamiyyah Junior/Senior School in Yaba area of Lagos, identified as Ridwan Yunus was brutalized by their social studies teacher, Mr Babatunde....
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2zQxmdC
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The SS2 student of Zumratul Islamiyyah Junior/Senior School in Yaba area of Lagos, identified as Ridwan Yunus was brutalized by their social studies teacher, Mr Babatunde....
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2zQxmdC
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]