Over 7, 000 delegates, yesterday converged in the special convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to affirm President Muhammadu Buhari’s candidature for the 2019 poll.
As early as 12noon, dozens of heavily …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2O7ygeN
Get More Nigeria Political News
As early as 12noon, dozens of heavily …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2O7ygeN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 49.8 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[78]