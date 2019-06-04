Two security guards suspected to have killed their boss, Kwakye Kwaku Richards, at his residence in Akure, Ondo State, have been apprehended.
The suspects, Ayuba Idris, and Taisu Abubakar, both aged 20, were initially declared wanted by the police for killing Mr. Richards alongside his 27-year-old daughter, Miss …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2IhhG6m
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The suspects, Ayuba Idris, and Taisu Abubakar, both aged 20, were initially declared wanted by the police for killing Mr. Richards alongside his 27-year-old daughter, Miss …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2IhhG6m
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[16]