Security Jobs In Nigeria: Oxfam Nigeria - Security Coordinator

Oxfam is an international confederation of 17 organizations (affiliates) committed to creating a just world without poverty. In Nigeria Oxfam works in the areas of Economic Justice/Sustainable Livelihoods, Humanitarian Programming to save lives, Advancing Gender Justice and Good Governance, adopting a right based approach Security Coordinator Location: Maiduguri, Borno with Frequent day travel to other field bases Band: C2 National Duration: Duration: 1 (one) Year with possibility of extension Job Purpose To serve as an advisor to the Humanitarian Program Coordinator on safety and security related issues. Ensuring that North-East Security Management Plan as well as Standard Operating procedures is developed, implemented, monitored and reviewed regularly; Support and help the in-country Security Manager with the day to day management of safety and security for Oxfam in Nigeria. Key Responsibilities Analysis: Reports, analyses and communicates current socio-political context and the security situation and the wider context (country, region, global trends as applicable). Advise on up-to-date context analysis and risk assessment. Develops an incident reporting system and ensuring that the incident register is updated regularly. Undertakes regular and ad hoc security assessment missions as necessary, to gather information and to analyse the overall security situation in existing and potential areas of Oxfam intervention. Conducts ongoing threat assessments and compile s daily/weekly situation reports/monthly security analysis and ensures that the information is shared on a timely manner. Security Management and Support: Design/update reliable safety and Security Management System/Standard Operating Plans/Contingency Plans Manages the implementation of a comprehensive security and business continuity management system taking cognisance of the evolution of situations. Supports the Humanitarian Programme Coordinator and to determine and address security issues as they arise. Supports in planning and implementing risks mitigation strategies (acceptance, deterrence, protection) in order to improve safety and security. Conducts security assessments into potential new areas of operation Supports on incident management, lessons learnt and any follow up actions/ changes to procedures. Supports in the case of crisis management (support to the Crisis Management Team). As the security expert in the Region, provides strategic and operation leadership in the management of security. Provides crisis management support (evacuation and hibernation) as required. Ensures upkeep of the minimum standards for Oxfam operations in all locations Give security briefings to newly arrived staff Capacity Building: Review induction documents with respect to security; identifies organisational training safety and security training needs and coordinates required trainings for staff, security officers and third-party security personnel’s. Ensures that there is system in place to enhance security skills and awareness that are required for effectiveness especially in areas of accident prevention, safety, health and occupational hazards by planning and facilitate appropriate learning and development opportunities. Facilitates / provides learning & development as well as exchange experiences at all levels. Identifying staff security training, learning and development needs and ensuring access to the training across the region (including appropriate planning and resourcing) Networking: Builds and maintains close contacts with all relevant stakeholders to gather reliable security information, facilitate the sharing of best practices and the adoption of an integrated approach where possible. Attend security & emergency related briefings and meetings and share security related information with third party security and risk management service providers. Interfaces with, and coordinates the support of, third party security and risk management service providers. Qualifications, Skills & Experience University Degree in in Social Sciences, International Relations, Political Science or related discipline At least 5 years’ INGO/UN safety and risks management experience and proven leadership experience of security assessment, planning and implementation of procedures in the context of UN or NGO humanitarian operations. Skills and Competencies: Proven influencing and negotiating skills with internal and external audiences including in complex and stressful circumstances. Ability to advice and support in a consultative manner. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, together with the capacity to remain calm under pressure and not lose sight of strategic priorities. Demonstrated ability to work independently with ability to work in a systematic and organized manner with good attention to accuracy and details. Ability to maintain discretion and confidentiality of privileged and sensitive information. A sound understanding of the importance of gender. Sensitivity to cultural differences and the ability to work with a diverse set of staff at different levels within the organisation Strong report writing, analytical skills with good usage of computers and office software packages (Ms. Word, Excel, etc.) Willingness to travel at short notice, and often in difficult circumstances. What we Offer Oxfam (Novib) is committed to providing you with a competitive, fair, and comprehensive pay and benefits package that is justifiable to our donors. The salary range for this position is set in scale 9 with a salary range between €2.962, to €4557, -- gross based on 36 hours a week. CLICK HERE TO APPLY