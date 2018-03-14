Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'World News' started by Samguine, Mar 14, 2018 at 9:45 PM.

  Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Let’s face it, flying in your own private jet is the ultimate way of moving around.

    It is also a good method of saving travel time.

    Very few people can afford to buy their own private jet, which is why only a select few have their own.

    So, we have listed a few famous people - entertainers and athletes - who flying first class on a commercial plane just won’t do for them.

    Some of them are listed below.

    Tiger Woods

    Eldrick "Tiger" Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time. For several years, he was rated as the highest-paid athletes in the world.
    Tiger Woods owns a Gulfstream G550, which sells for $53.5 million. The 18-seater can fly upward of 7,500 miles nonstop without refueling


    READ MORE HERE
     
    Mar 14, 2018 at 9:45 PM
