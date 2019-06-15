Alcohol consumption is a big business in Nigeria with consumers spending just less than a quarter of a trillion naira in 2016.
According to the latest data from the nation’s statistics bureau, in 2016 alone, Nigerians spent at least N208 billion on alcohol – this amount was more than the budget of Ondo State for that year....
