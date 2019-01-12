Fatima Timbo, a four-feet model, who has accepted herself the way she is, says dwarfism poses no challenge to her hence, she would not allow negativity to define her.
The 21 year old British model spoke to the BBC news recently about building her confidence as well as her …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2RP1hNy
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The 21 year old British model spoke to the BBC news recently about building her confidence as well as her …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2RP1hNy
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]