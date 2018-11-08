One Mr Okeke reported an incident in his company on Twitter recently. On why a highly q individual was denied a dream opportunity.
Someone recently didn’t get a job cos he was in possession of two phones worth over 200k but his last academic/professional certification was 4 years ago. …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Da6t6B
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Someone recently didn’t get a job cos he was in possession of two phones worth over 200k but his last academic/professional certification was 4 years ago. …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Da6t6B
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]