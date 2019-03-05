Metro See how Nigeria became the Largest Producer of rice in Africa – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Nigeria has overtaken Egypt as the largest rice producer in Africa, Director-General, Africa Rice Center, Benin Republic, Dr. Harold Roy-Macauley has said.

According to Roy-Macauley, Nigeria now produces 4 million tonnes a year to overtake Egypt. Egypt was producing 4.3 million tonnes annually but production has reduced by …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2TvSC3c

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top