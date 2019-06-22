This is an introduction to the full list of the National Economic Council (NEC) which was inaugurated yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The list is made up of all the Governors of the thirty-six states of the Federation, key members of the ruling party’s Economic Management Team, and the Vice …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/31KgSQq
Get More Nigeria Political News
The list is made up of all the Governors of the thirty-six states of the Federation, key members of the ruling party’s Economic Management Team, and the Vice …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/31KgSQq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]