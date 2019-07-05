The Lagos police has arrested 83 suspects for looting various outlets of shoprite in the State.
They were subsequently arraigned before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. The looters took advantage of the protest against continued killings of Nigerians in South Africa.....
https://bit.ly/2k2sHAo
