Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics See photo of Fatima Mamman Daura who recorded video of Aisha Buhari shouting in the villa - LIB

#1
Here is a photo of Fatima Mamman Daura who recorded the viral video of first lady, Aisha Buhari, shouting in the villa.

Fatima is the daughter of one of President Buhari's longtime friend and ally, Mamman Daura. The Dauras and Aisha Buhari had a clash in 2017 after the president asked them to vacate an apartment they were occupying in the villa.

daughter.PNG

READ MORE
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top