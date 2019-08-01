Here is a photo of Fatima Mamman Daura who recorded the viral video of first lady, Aisha Buhari, shouting in the villa.
Fatima is the daughter of one of President Buhari's longtime friend and ally, Mamman Daura. The Dauras and Aisha Buhari had a clash in 2017 after the president asked them to vacate an apartment they were occupying in the villa.
