Following the shocking outcome of last Saturday’s national assembly and presidential elections, Reno Omokri has urged politicians to have ‘legal’ businesses other than politics.
Some bigwig politicians like Senate president Bukola Saraki, former Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, former governors of Oyo and Delta states, Abiola Ajimobi and …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2tGxbhv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Some bigwig politicians like Senate president Bukola Saraki, former Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, former governors of Oyo and Delta states, Abiola Ajimobi and …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2tGxbhv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]