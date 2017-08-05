A fairly-used broom, which typically sells at less than N200 in Nigeria was put up on Ebay for about £20 by a seller in America - that's almost N10,000 at the parallel market rate. Describing the broom, the seller said “what we have is a Wonderful Genuine Vintage Handmade African Broom in Excellent Condition”. “We got this from a Ol’ Gal that lived in Africa for 10 years and this was made for Her back in the early 70’s and she used it for years to sweep out her Hut. And the Brought it Back with Her when she moved back to the States. It is still in Excellent Usable and Very Collectible Condition. “This is a Vintage / Used item, and is sold AS-IS. It may show signs of wear and use including, but not limited to: stains, scratches, marks, fuzz, piling, abrasion, etc. “Please refer to pictures and description for complete details. We have done our best to accurately describe the item in detail. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or would like to see additional pictures. As this is is a USED/ Vintage item, we can only accept returns in the event of complete misrepresentation.” Would you buy a fairly-used broom for 10k?