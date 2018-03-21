The Federal Inland Revenue Service works like any other government agency. Therefore, you can expect the entry-level salary from N80,000 to N100,000 per month. The entry-level salary is given on level 8. Nevertheless, it`s only the approximate FIRS salary . Nevertheless, according to the Workforgov.ng, the per annum salary for FIRS might get to N1,247,854. Therefore, it`s also indicted that salary on level 7 might get up to the N1,073,217 per annum. It means that this officer can earn up to N89,434 per month. Do not forget about special allowances provided to the tax officers. These allowances may depend on the occupied position, year of service, etc Read more via Nigeria News today – http://ift.tt/2DKK9wZ Get More Nigeria Metro News