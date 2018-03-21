Submit Post Advertise

Metro See The FIRS Salary Scale In Nigeria – Nigeria News today

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Mar 21, 2018 at 8:03 PM. Views count: 385

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    The Federal Inland Revenue Service works like any other government agency. Therefore, you can expect the entry-level salary from N80,000 to N100,000 per month. The entry-level salary is given on level 8. Nevertheless, it`s only the approximate FIRS salary .

    Nevertheless, according to the Workforgov.ng, the per annum salary for FIRS might get to N1,247,854. Therefore, it`s also indicted that salary on level 7 might get up to the N1,073,217 per annum. It means that this officer can earn up to N89,434 per month. Do not forget about special allowances provided to the tax officers. These allowances may depend on the occupied position, year of service, etc

    firs.jpg


    Read more via Nigeria News today – http://ift.tt/2DKK9wZ

    Get More Nigeria Metro News
     
    Last edited: Mar 21, 2018 at 8:58 PM
    Samguine, Mar 21, 2018 at 8:03 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - FIRS Salary Scale
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      Over 350 Niger Delta ex-militants to receive salary soon – FG – Nigeria News today &...

      Samguine, Mar 12, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      100
      Samguine
      Mar 12, 2018
    2. Samguine
      Metro

      N305bn target for VAIDS is do-able – FIRS Chairman – Vanguard News

      Samguine, Mar 12, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      99
      Samguine
      Mar 12, 2018
    3. kemi
      Metro

      Militants Beat Up FIRS Officials at Patience Jonathan’s Hotel

      kemi, May 4, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      1,171
      Popular
      May 5, 2017
    4. Lequte
      Metro

      Nigeria Tax Clearance Certificate Required To Get Passport- FIRS

      Lequte, Nov 28, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,769
      Lequte
      Nov 28, 2016
    5. Lequte
      Metro

      Mother of Ex FIRS Boss, Omogui, Shot Dead by Armed Robbers

      Lequte, Nov 20, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,131
      Lequte
      Nov 20, 2016
    6. kemi
      Metro

      700,000 Apply For 500 FIRS Jobs

      kemi, Nov 3, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      418
      siteadmin
      Nov 3, 2016
    7. Jules
      Metro

      FIRS Secretly Hires 5 Directors

      Jules, Apr 11, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,152
      Jules
      Apr 11, 2016

    Trending Posts

    Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Their Town (Photoshopped?) - Nairaland
    Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Their Town (Photoshopped?) - Nairaland
    Samguine Mar 21, 2018 at 1:42 PM 0 comments
    Youths Wash Away President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To Yobe State [PHOTOS] - Nairaland
    Youths Wash Away President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To Yobe State [PHOTOS] - Nairaland
    Samguine Mar 20, 2018 at 9:50 PM 0 comments
    Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted - Daily Monitor
    Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted - Daily Monitor
    Samguine Mar 21, 2018 at 7:47 AM 0 comments
    Boko Haram Militants Greeted Community Elders Before Dropping Abducted Girls - Sahara Reporters
    Boko Haram Militants Greeted Community Elders Before Dropping Abducted Girls - Sahara Reporters
    Samguine Mar 21, 2018 at 11:14 AM 0 comments
    Dapchi Girls Release: Oby Ezekwesilli Reacts; Says Buhari Has A Lot To Tell - Daily Post Nigeria
    Dapchi Girls Release: Oby Ezekwesilli Reacts; Says Buhari Has A Lot To Tell - Daily Post Nigeria
    Samguine Mar 21, 2018 at 11:57 AM 0 comments

    Comments