Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
See the Full List of 2021 #MTVMAMA Nominees including Tems, Omah Lay and Rema!
MTV Base is bringing back its spectacular awards show and music celebration, MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) which will take place in Kampala, Uganda on February 20, 2021. Nominations for 2021 edition are officially in and some of your favourite entertainers scored big. Africa’s coolest stage...
www.bellanaija.com