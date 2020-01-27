Lizzo , Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Kirk Franklin and even former First lady Michelle Obama were the big winners in the 62nd Grammy Awards held on Sunday night at the Staples center in Los Angeles, California.
Billie Eilish won ‘song of the year award’ while Lizzo who had 8 nominations, won the best pop …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Rv7BJ1
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Billie Eilish won ‘song of the year award’ while Lizzo who had 8 nominations, won the best pop …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Rv7BJ1
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]