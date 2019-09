Alhaji Manir Gidanjaja, a former Zamfara lawmaker who retraced his step back to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend, after defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) three weeks ago, was pictured bowing before ex Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, as he begged for forgiveness.See another photo of Gidanjaja crying below.