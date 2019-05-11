Emir Sanusi Is Supposed To Report To Local Government Chairman Not Me" - Governor Umar Ganduje
Kano Governor opens up on why he created additional Emirates, thus reducing the power and influence of Emir Sanusi, as he shades the Emir. ....
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2VdsM0N
Get More Nigeria Political News
Kano Governor opens up on why he created additional Emirates, thus reducing the power and influence of Emir Sanusi, as he shades the Emir. ....
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2VdsM0N
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 29 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[29]