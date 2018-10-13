Some few days ago, the Henley Passport Index released the list of the world’s most powerful pasports as of 2018 with the Japenese passport taking top spot. The index compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners Citizens, …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2pSRma4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2pSRma4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]