Music Legend, Daddy Showkey has taken it upon himself to beg the EFCC to release Naira Marley.
Daddy Showkey shared a video on Instagram in the wee hours of today begging the Economic Financial Crimes Commission to please release Naira Marley.....
via Nigerian Entertainment Today – http://bit.ly/2Hyhnni
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Daddy Showkey shared a video on Instagram in the wee hours of today begging the Economic Financial Crimes Commission to please release Naira Marley.....
via Nigerian Entertainment Today – http://bit.ly/2Hyhnni
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 34.2 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[67]