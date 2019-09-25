Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics See the video of President Buhari answering a question at the UN general Assembly that has got Nigerians talking – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Nigerians are reacting to a video posted on Twitter by Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, showing President Buhari wrongly answering a question about Nigerian youths at the ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly.

The President was at the time attending the …


Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2lHd16w

Get More Nigeria Political News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[72]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top