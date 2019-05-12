This is a sad one for Burna Boy
It seems the Arrest of Naira Marley & Zlatan by the EFCC really affected Burna Boy’s VIP Experience show that was held last night, Saturday 11th May 2019 as the singer took to Instagram to …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2HfLtx3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
It seems the Arrest of Naira Marley & Zlatan by the EFCC really affected Burna Boy’s VIP Experience show that was held last night, Saturday 11th May 2019 as the singer took to Instagram to …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2HfLtx3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]