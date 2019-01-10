Angry Kaduna residents reportedly washed their streets with soap and water, shortly after Governor El-Rufai’s visited for his 2019 governorship campaign. Residents of Birnin Gwari LGA, the local government badly affected by activities of bandits and kidnappers...
