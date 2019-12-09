Manchester City midfielder, Rodri, has revealed that manager Pep Guardiola, tried to point out the positives, after they lost 2-1 to Manchester United on Saturday.
The defeat saw the Premier League champions fall 14 points behind leaders Liverpool. However, Guardiola did …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/357hqB2
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The defeat saw the Premier League champions fall 14 points behind leaders Liverpool. However, Guardiola did …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/357hqB2
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]