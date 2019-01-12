A middle aged man simply identified as Ifeanyi escaped being lynched by whiskers on Wednesday after allegedly being caught stealing ladies pants at a student residential quarters at Mgbakwu, Awka North area of Anambra State.
It was gathered that the suspect who hails from Umuneke in Udi Local Government Area …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2RKHQVT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
It was gathered that the suspect who hails from Umuneke in Udi Local Government Area …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2RKHQVT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]