A female Chelsea fan was overwhelmed with emotion as she met her favourite player N’Golo Kante after training.
The club’s latest Community Day saw a number of fans invited to come and watch their heroes get put through their paces before …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2UdGxwD
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The club’s latest Community Day saw a number of fans invited to come and watch their heroes get put through their paces before …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2UdGxwD
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]