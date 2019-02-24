Nigerian man receives the shock of his life after spotting this 9year old girl who has two registered PVC’s at a polling unit in Lafia in Nasarawa State in line waiting for her turn to vote.
This is really serious, northerners …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2XgQTxM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This is really serious, northerners …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2XgQTxM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]