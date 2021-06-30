  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Entertainment See Who was Voted as the “Gossip in the House” in Episode 9 of #BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ Reunion Show – BellaNaija


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.bellanaija.com

See Who was Voted as the “Gossip in the House” in Episode 9 of #BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ Reunion Show

On the 9th episode of Big Brother Naija season 5 Reunion Show, we couldn’t but notice host Ebuka Obi-Uchedu‘s cool jacket, So, the Housemates voted on the person they think was a gossip in the house and guest who ended up with 5 votes, Brighto! Moving on, Praise asked Brighto to apologize to...
www.bellanaija.com www.bellanaija.com
 

Similar threads

C
Entertainment BBNaija Lockdown reunion: Eric tackles Lilo for saying he took advantage of her in the house – Legit.ng
Replies
0
Views
171
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Entertainment BBNaija reunion: TolaniBaj reveals she and Prince had s3x after the show; says she regrets it because it was ”wack” (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
835
Kayode Israel
K
C
Entertainment BBNaija Reunion: Dorathy gave bl*w job in the house – Wathoni – Laila’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
260
Chinedu Iroka
C
Nigeria Entertainment News
Entertainment Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Stuns in David Wej at the #BBNaija Live Eviction Show – Olisa.tv
Replies
0
Views
690
Nigeria Entertainment News
Nigeria Entertainment News
E
Entertainment BBNaija (S4): `I felt so much peace around Gedoni’ – Khafi - Daily Trust
Replies
0
Views
1K
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top