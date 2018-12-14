AC Milan will be banned from European competition for a season if they do not break even by June 2021 after falling foul of financial fair play rules.
The decision from Uefa comes after Milan successfully appealed against a two-year ban …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2CeJbM8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The decision from Uefa comes after Milan successfully appealed against a two-year ban …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2CeJbM8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]