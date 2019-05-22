Entertainment See Why Nigerians Are Hailing Davido For Unfollowing Ikorodu Boiz On His Social Media Account – Information Nigeria

#1
Nigerians have reacted to the now-viral news that “fia” crooner, David Adeleke also known as “Davido” has unfollowed Ikorodu boiz after they called him out for failing to give then the N1m he promised them for mimicking Dino Melaye while on the hospital bed.

According to Nigerians who reacted via …



via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2JxelDg

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top