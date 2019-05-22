Nigerians have reacted to the now-viral news that “fia” crooner, David Adeleke also known as “Davido” has unfollowed Ikorodu boiz after they called him out for failing to give then the N1m he promised them for mimicking Dino Melaye while on the hospital bed.
According to Nigerians who reacted via …
via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2JxelDg
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to Nigerians who reacted via …
via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2JxelDg
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]