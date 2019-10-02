TIME has published a new op-ed by Selena Gomez about immigration, in which she describes her father’s family’s move to the U.S. from Mexico, and the fear she feels for undocumented immigrants and the national conversation around the issue.
The essay comes the day before the launch of the Netflix series …
via Mashable – https://ift.tt/2oj3TpM
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The essay comes the day before the launch of the Netflix series …
via Mashable – https://ift.tt/2oj3TpM
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]