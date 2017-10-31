Entertainment

Celebrity couple The Weekend and Selena Gomez have broken up after 10 months of dating, according to People magazine An insider told People: “She and Abel (The Weekend) have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.” The Weeknd was on tour while she was shooting a Woody Allen movie A Rainy Day In New York in New York City. It was added that while the beauty made an effort to see the Starboy singer while he was touring, it was not enough. The breakup also hasn’t been easy on the couple. “It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months.” The insider ruled out a coming back together between Gomez and ex Justin Bieber