Entertainment Selena Gomez stuns in a plunging bodysuit and skimpy ensembles as she covers Dazed Magazine (Photos) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Selena Gomez is the cover star on the spring issue of Dazed Magazine. In the photoshoot for the magazine, the 27-year-old singer was pictured posing in an array of skimpy ensembles including a sexy bodysuit. Speaking with Dazed, the singer shared her thoughts on how Instagram has been...

Selena Gomez.jpg

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/394UUKK

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top