The South West chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recommended the expulsion of Senator Buruji Kashamu from the party. This was the resolution of the delegates to the reconciliation meeting of the party held at the government house, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Thursday. Members of the Lagos and Ogun state chapters of the party said Kashamu should be expelled from the party because he had engaged in anti-party activities. They also accused him of engaging in antics meant to destroy the party. "We have resolved that the National Working Committee of our great party should deal and relate with the true leaders of Ogun and Lagos PDP under the Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee.” They stated this in their resolutions in Ado-Ekiti during their meeting with the reconciliation committee set up by the national leadership of the party in the South-West zone chaired by Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose. The Zonal Secretary, Reverend Bunmi Jenyo, said leaders from the two states endorsed the resolutions. Among PDP leaders who signed the resolutions were former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Capt. Tunji Shelle, Chief Joju Fadairo, Alhaji Sikirulahi Olawale among others.