The Senate on Wednesday passed the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) a second time, after President Muhammadu Buhari earlier declined assent to the bill.
This followed presentation of the bill at plenary by the Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan. The Upper Chamber equally passed …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2PcCoHy
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This followed presentation of the bill at plenary by the Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan. The Upper Chamber equally passed …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2PcCoHy
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]