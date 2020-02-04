Politics Senate approves Buhari’s borrowing plan of $22.7 billion - Vanguard Nigeria News

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
siteadmin Politics Disagreement in Senate over Buhari’s foreign loan request - Premium Times Nigeria News Political News 0
Nigeria Political News Politics Coronavirus: Senate president asks finance ministry to release N620 million to NCDC – TODAY Political News 0
Nigeria Political News Politics Keep advising Buhari’s govt – Northern governors hail Obasanjo – Daily Post Nigeria Political News 0
siteadmin Politics Buhari’s security credentials dented by feuding officials - The African Report Political News 0
siteadmin Politics SERAP asks Senate President Lawan to drop bill to give ‘repentant terrorists’ foreign education - Vanguard Newspaper Political News 0
Similar threads
Politics Disagreement in Senate over Buhari’s foreign loan request - Premium Times Nigeria News
Politics Coronavirus: Senate president asks finance ministry to release N620 million to NCDC – TODAY
Politics Keep advising Buhari’s govt – Northern governors hail Obasanjo – Daily Post Nigeria
Politics Buhari’s security credentials dented by feuding officials - The African Report
Politics SERAP asks Senate President Lawan to drop bill to give ‘repentant terrorists’ foreign education - Vanguard Newspaper

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top