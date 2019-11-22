Business Senate approves increase of VAT from 5% to 7.5% – BellaNaija

#1
On Thursday, the Senate passed the Finance Bill aimed at amending the seven Acts of the National Assembly relating to taxes payable in the country.

According to Punch, the bill clearly seeks an increase of value-added tax from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent, increment in the Companies Income …

senate vat.JPG

Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2XBnNtz

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top