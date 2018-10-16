The Senate has approved the budget for security agencies for the 2019 elections.
The approval was granted during the Senate’s plenary session on Tuesday, after a report was presented by Senator Goje Danjuma for the Committee on Appropriations on the budget of security agencies for the 2019 general …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2EqQcMU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The approval was granted during the Senate’s plenary session on Tuesday, after a report was presented by Senator Goje Danjuma for the Committee on Appropriations on the budget of security agencies for the 2019 general …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2EqQcMU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]