Metro Senate Approves N53bn For Security Agencies Towards Conduct Of 2019 Elections – Sahara Reporters

#1
The Senate has approved the budget for security agencies for the 2019 elections.

The approval was granted during the Senate’s plenary session on Tuesday, after a report was presented by Senator Goje Danjuma for the Committee on Appropriations on the budget of security agencies for the 2019 general …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2EqQcMU

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top