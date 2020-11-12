Video Senate asks Nigerian government to fish out sponsors of Boko Haram -Nigeria News Links


Curators
In Nigeria News today headlines include'
  • Senate asks Nigerian government to fish out sponsors of Boko Haram – TODAY
  • Lai Mohammed refuses to comment on freezing of accounts of #EndSARS frontliners – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
  • A repentant Boko Haram gave out information on the movement of soldiers before the recent attack in Damboa – Senator Ali Ndume (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
  • Obaseki takes oath of office for 2nd term - PM News
  • Federal Govt under fire for tagging #EndSARS campaigners terrorists - Punch Newspaper
  • Jerry Rawlings, ex-Ghanaian president, dies from COVID-19 - The Cable


Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Senate asks Nigerian government to fish out sponsors of Boko Haram – TODAY

https://www.today.ng/news/nigeria/senate-asks-nigerian-government-fish-sponsors-boko-haram-324969
Politics - Lai Mohammed refuses to comment on freezing of accounts of #EndSARS frontliners – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/11/lai-mohammed-refuses-to-comment-on-freezing-of-accounts-of-endsars-frontliners.html
Politics - A repentant Boko Haram gave out information on the movement of soldiers before the recent attack in Damboa – Senator Ali Ndume (video) – Linda Ikeji’s

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/11/a-repentant-boko-haram-gave-out-information-on-the-movement-of-soldiers-before-the-recent-attack-in-damboa-senator-ali-ndume-video.html
Politics - Obaseki takes oath of office for 2nd term - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/11/12/obaseki-takes-oath-of-office-for-2nd-term/
Metro - Federal Govt under fire for tagging #EndSARS campaigners terrorists - Punch Newspaper

https://punchng.com/federal-govt-under-fire-for-tagging-endsars-campaigners-terrorists/
Metro - BREAKING: Jerry Rawlings, ex-Ghanaian president, dies from COVID-19 - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-jerry-rawlings-ex-ghanaian-president-dies-from-covid-19
