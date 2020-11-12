In Nigeria News today headlines include'
- Senate asks Nigerian government to fish out sponsors of Boko Haram – TODAY
- Lai Mohammed refuses to comment on freezing of accounts of #EndSARS frontliners – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
- A repentant Boko Haram gave out information on the movement of soldiers before the recent attack in Damboa – Senator Ali Ndume (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
- Obaseki takes oath of office for 2nd term - PM News
- Federal Govt under fire for tagging #EndSARS campaigners terrorists - Punch Newspaper
- Jerry Rawlings, ex-Ghanaian president, dies from COVID-19 - The Cable
