Despite the one-week ultimatum given to 14 ad-hoc committees by Senate President Bukola Saraki to submit their reports, most of them have failed to do so.
Mr Saraki had in November 2018, queried 14 ad-hoc committees, most of which were set up in 2017, and asked that their reports be submitted for consideration.
The Senate president gave a one-week ultimatum to the panels for them to complete their reports.
An ad-hoc committee is a committee formed for a specific task or objective and dissolved after the completion of the task or achievement of the objective.
read morE
Mr Saraki had in November 2018, queried 14 ad-hoc committees, most of which were set up in 2017, and asked that their reports be submitted for consideration.
The Senate president gave a one-week ultimatum to the panels for them to complete their reports.
An ad-hoc committee is a committee formed for a specific task or objective and dissolved after the completion of the task or achievement of the objective.
read morE