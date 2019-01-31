Politics Senate committees ignore Saraki, fail to submit reports two months after one-week ultimatum - PREMIUM TIMES

#1
Despite the one-week ultimatum given to 14 ad-hoc committees by Senate President Bukola Saraki to submit their reports, most of them have failed to do so.

Mr Saraki had in November 2018, queried 14 ad-hoc committees, most of which were set up in 2017, and asked that their reports be submitted for consideration.

The Senate president gave a one-week ultimatum to the panels for them to complete their reports.

An ad-hoc committee is a committee formed for a specific task or objective and dissolved after the completion of the task or achievement of the objective.




