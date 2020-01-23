Politics Senate condemns Auno killings, urges FG to send relief aids – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Senate on Thursday condemned the gruesome killings of stranded travellers by Boko Haram terrorists on the Damaturu-Maiduguri highway on Sunday.

The Senate urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to send relief items to the affected families and rehabilitate the affected communities. ...

killings.JPG

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/3bFAhXV

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top