BREAKING: Senate Confirms All 43 Ministerial NomineesThe Senate has confirmed all 43 ministerial nominees sent in by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday last week.The confirmation followed the conclusion of the hearing conducted by the upper chamber on Tuesday, after a week-long screening process.Meanwhile, the senate screened the remaining three nominees; Mr Lai Mohammed, Sabo Nanono and Saleh Mamman.Below is a list of all 43 ministerial nominees confirmed b the upper chamber;