The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of Major-General Paul Tarfa (rtd) as Chairman of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).
The appointments of Mohammed Goni Alkali as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEDC, and nine other members, were also confirmed. The confirmation …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2D8ra2e
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The appointments of Mohammed Goni Alkali as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEDC, and nine other members, were also confirmed. The confirmation …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2D8ra2e
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]