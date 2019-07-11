advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Politics Senate Defer Recess As Ministerial List Lands Wednesday Night - Nairaland

Industrialists urge Buhari to engage technocrats ….President requests approval for 15 special advisers Deji Elumoye, Omololu Ogunmade, James Emejo in Abuja The Senate is to postpone its long vacation by one week to enable it consider President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list that was sent to the upper legislature last …


