The senate says it will quash the hate speech bill if it realises that the bill could bring about hardship for Nigerians.

Godiya Akwashiki, vice-chairman of senate committee on media, said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

The proposed legislation was reintroduced on Tuesday shortly after the upper legislative chamber introduced a bill to regulate social media.





