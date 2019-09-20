The senate says it will quash the hate speech bill if it realises that the bill could bring about hardship for Nigerians.
Godiya Akwashiki, vice-chairman of senate committee on media, said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.
The proposed legislation was reintroduced on Tuesday shortly after the upper legislative chamber introduced a bill to regulate social media.
