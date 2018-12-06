The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has said that Nigerians have no credible alternative to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in next year’s presidential poll.
Olujimi, who is the PDP senatorial candidate for Ekiti South, stated this on Wednesday. Represented by her campaign …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Sy6Ts5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Olujimi, who is the PDP senatorial candidate for Ekiti South, stated this on Wednesday. Represented by her campaign …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Sy6Ts5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]