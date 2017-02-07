Submit Post Advertise

    The Senate is working on a bill which would ensure that 2.5% of funds generated in the federation is set aside for constituency projects.

    The bill, called the Constituencies Development Catalyst Fund Bill, if passed into law, would give legal backing for the deduction of funds intended for constituency projects.

    Speaking at a public hearing in Abuja, the sponsor of the bill, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai described as regrettable, allegations that lawmakers siphon monies meant for constituency intervention projects.

    He said that constituency projects are handled by the executive and not the legislature, adding that those who make such allegations have little or no knowledge of the workings of the legislature.


    Source: Channels TV
     
