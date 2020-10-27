Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Senate: No hope of stable electricity in Nigeria soon - New Telegraph
Minister confesses stagnation of $5.8bn Mambilla project The upper chamber of the National Assembly, yesterday, dashed the hopes of millions of Nigerians to experience stable electricity supply in the country. The Senate said that going by the gross underfunding of the sector by the Federal...
www.newtelegraphng.com