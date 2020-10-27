Metro Senate: No hope of stable electricity in Nigeria soon – New Telegraph News


www.newtelegraphng.com

Senate: No hope of stable electricity in Nigeria soon - New Telegraph

Minister confesses stagnation of $5.8bn Mambilla project The upper chamber of the National Assembly, yesterday, dashed the hopes of millions of Nigerians to experience stable electricity supply in the country. The Senate said that going by the gross underfunding of the sector by the Federal...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 
