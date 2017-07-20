The Nigerian senate on Thursday called on the Federal Government to give a N200/$ concession to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) once in every year. According to senators, the rate will only be was for pilgrimages to the respective holy lands for Muslims and Christians. It was part of the recommendations by the Committee on Foreign Affairs on “The Extortion of Pilgrims by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’’ presented by the Chairman, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu, at plenary. Speaking on the issue, Senate President Bukola Saraki, said “we passed the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and based on it, we have passed what should be the exchange rate which is N305 to a dollar. “We should make laws that are truly going to guide our people because we have MTEF which says the exchange is N305. “If with passing MTEF nobody should be given N200, but businessmen are getting N200, then, definitely pilgrims deserve N200 as well,” he said.